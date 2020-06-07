Local baseball players get back in the cage as Pro Performance hosts live at-bat sessions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pro Performance RX at Mylan in Morgantown is hosting live at-bat sessions for players across the mountain state and beyond.

The 50,000 square foot facility is the perfect space to practice social distancing while also practicing your swing.

Baseball players from the high school, college and pro level are invited to these live at-bat sessions to practice pitching, hitting and catching.

Pro Performance Director of Baseball Andy Altemus says this is a great opportunity to get players back into baseball.

“This is something that we’ve wanted to do for a while. You know we have the space to be able to do it and there’s a lot of kids that want to get back to normal so we are able to provide them some way to do something competitive, get ready for their abbreviated seasons,” Altemus said.

Not only do high school players have the chance to train with guys from the higher level, but college and pro players are able to get ready and stay ready for when baseball returns full swing.

Wheeling native, former West Virginia University baseball player and current pitcher in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, Michael Grove enjoys pitching against the other competition.

“It’s awesome, I mean it’s just way different when you’re actually competing against other guys. It’s way different seeing the swings that you get instead of just throwing to a catcher and it just really gets you back into the flow of things,” Grove said.

Fairmont native, former WVU pitcher and current pitcher in the Cincinnati Reds organization, David Carpenter, is happy to give back to the community by helping younger players.

“To be able to have that type of impact on guys, you know that’s what this game is all about, that’s what this community is all about. Being able to give back and have a positive influence on a lot of kids that you know haven’t really been able to experience this and to show them, hey there’s a way out of this, there is a way out of some of the turmoil that can go on here. There’s an opportunity on the baseball field, but not only that, you see a lot of other guys whether it’s football, basketball that are getting opportunities. You know, the Stills boys down in Fairmont, I have to give those boys a shout out. Jalen Bridges, same thing going up there and playing for Huggs. So to see those guys get their opportunities at the next level is very important and it’s kind of been put on myself and a couple other guys up here to try and have that kind of influence on the baseball side of things,” Carpenter said.

For more information on the sessions, follow Pro Elite Baseball on Twitter.