Local champion wrestlers react to winning titles and making history

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three local high school wrestlers captured Double- and Single-A state championships on Thursday, including East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers.

This one was special for Boyers, because it made school history.

Boyers has now won four state wrestling titles in four different weight classes, and he’s the only wrestler from East Fairmont High to do accomplish that feet. It was definitely a special moment to witness as Boyers puts his name in the EFHS history books, with his dad by his side as his head coach throughout his four years of prep wrestling.

“Just pure joy, you know, I’ve been working for this since I was a little kid, it’s been my goal since I was a kid. All of my hard work, it’s been the goal since the beginning so it finally paid off. It’s great,” said Boyers.

Boyers won his fourth state title, while two other local athletes experienced winning a state championship for the first time.

Fairmont Senior’s Mikey Jones captured his first title after falling in the title match last year.

“Being in the finals last year definitely helped me out this year because it got the nerves, being nervous down. So yeah that helped out a lot,” said Jones.

Braxton County’s Logan Conley wasn’t able to wrestle last season because of an injury, and now he closes out his senior year being able to call himself one of only six BCHS Eagles wrestlers to be a state champion.

“It meant a lot for me to do that because I knew not too many people in my school have ever won states so I know it means a lot to coach Beam, I don’t know how many more years he’s going to be coaching. I knew he wanted to see me win it,” Conley said.

Plenty of other local wrestlers did well at this year’s state wrestling tournaments. You can see all of the final brackets on our website by clicking on the links below.

Class AAA state wrestling recap

Class AA-A state wrestling recap