CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Two local softball players were named to the West Virginia Sportswriters Association all-state first team, Tuesday morning.

Doddridge County junior Josalyn Lipscomb was selected to the first team after leading the Bulldogs to the regional finals and batting .486 with 8 home runs and 58 RBI on the season.

She was joined by Gilmer County senior shortstop Taylor McHenry who helped the Titans to a 20-10 record during her final season of high school softball.

Ritchie County catcher Jayci Gray earned a nod to the all-state second team, taking over as a leader for the Rebels after helping lead them to an appearance in the Class A state tournament in 2021.

Lipscomb’s Doddridge County teammates Makenna Curran, Olivia See, and Abby Kelley were honorable mentions, as well as South Harrison’s Karlie Fenstermacher and Makenna Post. Other area honorable mentions included Webster County’s Darryn Loughridge, Clay-Battelle’s Lainey Statler and Cheyenne Gooden and Kristen Hicks from Tucker County.