Local coach teams up with schools to clean athletic facilities

TENNERTON, W.Va. – While sports are slowly returning to the mountain state, one local coach is teaming up with school boards and the WVSSAC to clean athletic facilities.

Buckhannon Upshur boys basketball head coach Travis Foster is also the owner of a cleaning company, Bacteria Busters.

Foster’s company is now offering cleaning services for local schools in order to keep athletes safe when they do return to their respective sports.

“Working with the school systems, the athletic departments and you know if we can help disinfect and to keep this virus away, then that’s a better chance for us to have a season this year,” Foster said.

His first target is his own school, Buckhannon Upshur High School, but that isn’t where he will stop. Foster says any school can request a quote for his cleaning services.

Foster asked multiple doctors about how they disinfect after so much potentially infected foot traffic each and every day. This is where Bacteria Busters found a technique called fogging.

“It will fog a complete area with a very potent solution that receives a six kill log. A six kill log is whenever you look at a label on a solution it’s a 99.9999 percent kill from that solution,” Foster said.

Fogging allows the solution to get into small spaces and cover a larger area quickly and efficiently. The ultimate goal is to keep everyone around athletics safe and Upshur County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus says safety comes first.

“Health and safety are our top priorities in Upshur County Schools and when we’re looking to bring our students back and making plans for that, certainly disinfecting our facilities is very important. And we have always had great community support. We’re thankful for that and just to have this company do this for us and Travis Foster, what he’s done, it’s really terrific,” Dr. Stankus said.

