Local coaches, NFL star QB wish Sam Romano the best amid medical situation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Last week our area learned that Bridgeport High graduate and dual-sport Glenville State commit, Sam Romano, was in need of a heart transplant.

Immediately after, as word began circulating on social media, former teammates and opponents, along with other players, coaches and schools, sent their best wishes to Romano.

On Friday, we spoke with Glenville State football head coach, Mike Kellar, who would’ve been coaching Romano this fall.

And on Monday, we caught up with Romano’s high school football coach at Bridgeport, John Cole, who had this to say when asked about him.

But it’s not just local players and coaches who are hoping for the best for Sam.

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sent a video to Romano to offer his well wishes.

“It was surreal,” Romano said in a message on Monday. “But it finally set in around last night, holy crap a starting NFL QB just went out of his way to do that, let alone it be from my favorite team. It was just awesome.”

Romano was an Honorable Mention all-state player in his only year with the Indians, during which he helped Bridgeport claim a Double-A state title.