Local coaches react to Beckley shooting that killed Woodrow Wilson High School athlete

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The tragic news of the death of Woodrow Wilson student-athlete, Dwayne Robinson Jr. sent a shockwave across the high school sports landscape in this state Monday morning.

Robinson and the Flying Eagles basketball team were just four days away from their opening-round game of the state tournament when he passed away Sunday night.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people reacted to the news on social media Monday, including Morgantown head coach, Dave Tallman, whose team is scheduled to play against Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the @wwhsbasketball family this [Monday] morning. We are very close with the Beckley basketball family off the court and our hearts are bleeding for them this morning. Prayers to all of our Woodrow Wilson friends. Many prayers for the family,” the head coach tweeted.

My thoughts and prayers are with the @wwhsbasketball family this morning. We are very close with the Beckley basketball family off the court and our hearts are bleeding for them this morning. Prayers to all of our Woodrow Wilson friends. Many prayers for the family. 🙏 — Dave Tallman (@Coach_Tallman) May 3, 2021

Tallman was not the only local coach to react, as Robert C. Byrd’s Bill Bennett and Trinity’s Rick Hill also reacted on Twitter.

The Byrd Basketball Family is sending prayers & condolences to the Beckley community, Coach Kidd, & the Woodrow Wilson basketball family.😢 Such a senseless tragedy. — Bill Bennett (@RCBCoach) May 3, 2021

My thoughts an prayers go out to the Beckley basketball community, @wwhsbasketball and the family . Fly High Dewwayne Richardson … — Rick (@WvExplosionBall) May 3, 2021

Sports teach our young men so much about life. We as coaches also form bonds that will last a lifetime. Hold those bonds close to your heart. The Preston baseball family extends our deepest condolences to @wwhsbasketball and their basketball family. You are in our prayers! 🙏🙏 — Coach McNew (@CoachMcNewPHS) May 3, 2021

Even those that didn’t know Robinson, or compete against Woodrow Wilson, reacted.

Our prayers are with the Woodrow Wilson basketball team, the family and community during this time. — AB Men’s Basketball (@ABMBasketball) May 3, 2021

Unspeakable tragedy once again. Prayers for the community of Beckley🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @wwhsbasketball — Quincy Wilson (@qwil35) May 3, 2021

Robinson is the second high school athlete to be shot and killed in the southern part of the state within the last month. A Capital High School student was shot and killed in early April in the Charleston area.

Robinson Jr. was just 18 years old.