Local coaches react to Beckley shooting that killed Woodrow Wilson High School athlete

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The tragic news of the death of Woodrow Wilson student-athlete, Dwayne Robinson Jr. sent a shockwave across the high school sports landscape in this state Monday morning.
Robinson and the Flying Eagles basketball team were just four days away from their opening-round game of the state tournament when he passed away Sunday night.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of people reacted to the news on social media Monday, including Morgantown head coach, Dave Tallman, whose team is scheduled to play against Woodrow Wilson on Thursday.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the @wwhsbasketball family this [Monday] morning. We are very close with the Beckley basketball family off the court and our hearts are bleeding for them this morning. Prayers to all of our Woodrow Wilson friends. Many prayers for the family,” the head coach tweeted.
Tallman was not the only local coach to react, as Robert C. Byrd’s Bill Bennett and Trinity’s Rick Hill also reacted on Twitter.
Even those that didn’t know Robinson, or compete against Woodrow Wilson, reacted.
Robinson is the second high school athlete to be shot and killed in the southern part of the state within the last month. A Capital High School student was shot and killed in early April in the Charleston area.
Robinson Jr. was just 18 years old.