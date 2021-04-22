Local coaches react to earning girls basketball state tournament berth

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Lewis County girls basketball teams is headed to the girls basketball state tournament for the first time since 2003.

The Minutemaids defeated Philip Barbour on Tuesday to qualify for the state tournament, ending an 18-year drought between appearances.

2003 was the same year that some of the senior’s on Kenton Bozic’s team were born, and he says reaching this point in the season has always been the goal for this team.

“I’ve got seven seniors. From day one of this season, this is what our expectation was. We had a few downfalls during the middle of the season, but we’d come right back,” said the Minutemaids head coach. “And this is what we’ve been working on all year, and we finally eclipsed that goal. It’s going to be nice to put a thing up on the board. We go to Charleston, and run out of that tunnel, it’ll be something that those girls will never forget.”

Lewis County is the No. 8 seed in the Triple-A bracket, and will play the top-seeded, and undefeated Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Corey Hines’ group enters the state tournament with a zero in the loss column, and coming off a near-thirty-point win over Lincoln in the Regional final.

In fact, both girls teams from Marion County have unblemished records.

For Fairmont Senior, they went the entire season as the top-rated team in class Triple-A, and have lived up to expectations thus far.

But the goal is simple: win their third state title in the last four completed state tournaments.

“Just conditioning, and want to just stay healthy. Basically just want to stay COVID-free. Make sure that everybody is healthy is going down there. And just want to take advantage of the opportunity. Very thankful to be going back.”

That’s what the Lady Polar Bears, and all teams, have to do in the mean time.

The girls basketball state tournament begins on Tuesday, April 27 at the Charleston Coliseum.