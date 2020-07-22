Local college commits react to schedules being altered, working hard ahead of uncertain fall sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dozens of local high school senior athletes have signed Letters of Intent over the past year to continue their athletics careers at the collegiate level.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic still directly impacting college athletics, we reached out to multiple of those commits to see how they’ve been handling the uncertainty.

“The uncertainty part, though, I just try not to think about as much. Either way, football is going to come back at some point. And if you’re not practicing and getting better, than you’re holding yourself back,” said Lewis County’s Jared Griffith. “I’m just trying to take it one practice at a time and not really try to think about the uncertainty part too much.”

Bridgeport’s Haylee Griffith signed with the Marshall women’s soccer team in November.

The D1 commit has been working hard on her own, and even though she’s certainly looking forward to this season, she can’t wait for a year where a pandemic isn’t a concern.

“I’ve worked really hard this summer. I’ve worked really hard the past 18 years of my life for this. I’m hoping it happens, but if it doesn’t I still have years after that,” said Griffith. “I’ve been doing stuff on my own. Like, they’ve given me fitness packets, and I’ve been doing workouts. Yeah, this is a weird freshman season to come in as a freshman, and go through all this. But, I’m looking forward to the seasons where this doesn’t occur.”

Montana Tech commit, Jared Griffith, has been staying busy in spite of the uncertainty — working out with other kickers from the area.

His Orediggers are currently looking at the possibility of just a five-game schedule.

“Yesterday they announced that a couple of the out of state colleges decided to postpone their seasons until 2021. There’s five in-state schools that we’re still planning to go ahead and play. So, we’ll have at least five games and we might double up and play a couple teams twice,” said Griffith.

Former East Fairmont quarterback Dom Postlewait says he’s one of seven quarterbacks in this year’s Yellowjackets recruiting class.

That means there’s potentially more players on the roster — ten — with quarterback experience, than games on the schedule — nine.

With that in mind he’s working hard to move up the depth chart.

“That’s the thing about quarterbacks, you know. We strive on competition. There’s going to be a lot of competition up there, and I’m excited for that. That brings the best out of athletes, especially in football,” said Postlewait.

These players are all working hard, and doing so with the mentality that they will be playing their respective sports this fall.

But they’ve all seen that their season can be altered or taken away at any moment.

And some of the athletes we’ll speak with Thursday know that all too well.