Local football players sign NLIs with Division-I programs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A trio of local high school football players officially signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, as part of the year’s first National Signing Day for the 2021 football recruiting class.

Morgantown High School supplied two of those Division-I commits, in John McConnell Jr. and Tanner Slavic,

McConnell, who committed to Marshall in May, made that commitment official Wednesday.

“It was definitely awesome finally getting to put that pen to paper, and officially becoming part of the Herd family, something we’ve been waiting for for a really long time,” said McConnell in an interview over Zoom. “It was a huge day that I’ve been waiting for for a long time, and my family’s been waiting for for a long time. And it was already an amazing feeling.”

McConnell is rated as the seventh best player in the state of West Virginia, regardless of position, by 247Sports.com. Another football website, Chris Sailer Kicking, has him as a 5-star rated punter.

His Mohigan teammate, Tanner Slavic, is headed to the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

Slavic finished his high school career with 278 tackles and 37 tackles for loss, according to his bio on the William & Mary website.

Slavic reacted to his commitment from earlier this year becoming official today on Twitter, saying in part, “I’m beyond excited to begin this chapter of my life.”

Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael’s August commitment to Kent State University also became official on Wednesday.

Michael, who will graduate as one of the most decorated football players to play for Fairmont Senior, eclipsed 8,000 total yards of offense for his career this season. He also led the Polar Bears to a victory over Bluefield in the Class Double-A semi-finals, which later was ruled a state championship winning victory by the WVSSAC.

He also was named the captain of the Double-A all-state team.

Michael is planning to do a formal signing with friends and family next week.