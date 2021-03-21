Local freshmen make major impact on high school varsity basketball teams

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Earning playing time on a high school varsity basketball team is hard enough as a freshman and a few local freshman are earning that and more on their teams.

Fairmont Senior freshman Zycheus Dobbs not only earned a starting spot on the Polar Bears roster but has exceeded expectations out of a freshman on a ranked team in Class Triple-A.

Dobbs has scored in double-figures in each of the Polar Bears six games this season and has helped lead the team to an undefeated start.

The freshman shoots above 50 percent total.

Dobbs said he’s used to high level basketball so he was ready to take on such a big role as a first year high school player.

“It’s been good. I mean it’s been fun playing with my teammates, starting. I didn’t really feel that much pressure starting because I’ve played basketball my whole life so yeah, it’s been fun. I don’t try and do too much but whatever helps my team win that’s what I try and do. Just doing what’s there, not trying to do anything extra and just doing what’s there has been allowing me to score in double digits,” Dobbs said.

Robert C. Byrd’s Carleigh Curotz also gets a lot of playing time as a freshman on the Eagles young team.

Curotz has stepped up in many games this season using her height to grab 51 rebounds so far.

While the freshman is still learning the ropes, Curotz is forced to step up as such a young player on varsity due to there only being two seniors in RCB’s starting lineup.

She said her head coach, Robert Shields, gives the young players the motivation they need before games.

“Usually he tells us, ‘you are a freshman but don’t play like you are one. Play like you are older, like you’re more experienced.’ And he just tells us that it’s going to be fine, and you just have to go out there with confidence. It’s kind of a lot of pressure because you don’t want to mess up. Especially when it gets down and you draw fouls and have to be at the foul line. But my team has really been pushing me hard and they’re one of the main reasons why I’m even starting to like basketball,” Curotz said.

Class Quad-A No. 2 ranked Morgantown has freshman Sharron Young making major plays for his Mohigans this season.

Young, the only freshman on the Mohigans’ varsity roster, provides a spark off the bench and contributed in scoring in all of MHS’s contests this season.

That including some big ones. Young dropped 17 points in the Mohigans win over the No. 1 ranked team in AAAA at the time, Martinsburg.

“It’s been a really exciting feeling and an honor. I’d like to thank coach Tallman and

the rest of the coaching staff for having the confidence in me to contribute to the team. I’m just blessed to have the opportunity. I’d say a lot of hard work and dedication and just the desire to win,” Young said.