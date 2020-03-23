Local golf courses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The coronavirus outbreak has had a widespread impact across the country.

Among areas and services impacted has been the sports world, with virtually all sporting events either canceled or postponed from the local to the professional level.

However, there is one area of sports that hasn’t been fully shut down and there is hope that remains the case. And that is golf.

Golf courses across the state of West Virginia were gearing up for the start of golf season when the pandemic began affecting things in the Mountain State.

Most courses have remained open, though some have closed for the time being.

I have spoken with several courses from around our region, including Bel Meadow Golf Course owner Randy Workman, who said that members are just happy to be outside and have a distraction when we spoke with him last week.

“They really enjoy the fact that they can still get outside and do something other than staying in the house. So right now, under the statement from the governor (on Wednesday) that we can go ahead, and still be outside, these guys are taking every advantage of that. At least keeping their selves exercising, and keep a good, positive attitude now that all of this has been going on,” Workman said.

Workman also said that he has already had to reschedule a couple events and/or tournaments that were previously scheduled to happen in April or early May.

Other courses, when I spoke with them, were having similar discussions about their scheduled golf outings.

That includes the Bridgeport County Club, where an employee told us they are currently holding off on tournaments.

One thing that seemed to be consistent with multiple courses we’ve spoken to is that older members don’t seem to be out as much as they normally would be.

In Monongalia County, Don Schillinger, of Mountaineer Golf, said he can already see the effects that the virus is having on the course, in terms of people playing. He said numbers are down already and he doesn’t expect to have any outings or big group tournaments for some time.

However, when we spoke with Aaron Gizzi, the Director of Golf at Lakeview Golf Resort, he said that so far, they’ve had a good response to the start of the season, and have actually seen a good number of out-of-state players due to Pennsylvania shutting down most of its courses.

Despite that, he, too, said that Lakeview is having conversations about upcoming tournaments and other events they had scheduled.

One course that hasn’t yet felt the effects of COVID-19 is Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County.

Mike Rogers said the course isn’t scheduled to open until May 1, and they’re holding out hope they can still do so.

“If there is a good thing about that, this is it,” Rogers said when asked about opening later in the year.

Stay with 12 Sports and 12 News as we continue to provide you coverage and information on how COVID-19 is impacting recreations and services throughout the region.