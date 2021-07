CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Callaway Junior Tour Championship was held at the Parkersburg Country Club on Monday.

Several local golfers were in the tournament field, including Elkins native, Talia Nucilli, who finished tied for first in the Girls 10-14 age range.

She was part of a pair of local players, including Morgantown’s Landon Spiker, who finished in the Top 5 in their age ranges.

You’ll can find full results from the Tour Championship by clicking on this link.