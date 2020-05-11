Local high school basketball players react to Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Basketball fans across the country have been tuning in to watch “The Last Dance”, the documentary series on Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, which has been airing on Sundays on ESPN since April 19.

“Air Jordan” hasn’t played in a professional game of basketball since 2003 – the same year, or before, many current high school basketball players were even born.

So, we reached out to a number of them, and asked four questions:

Who did you think was the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) prior to watching the documentary? After seeing the documentary to this point, do you (still) think Jordan is the G.O.A.T.? Why do you think that? How has Michael Jordan impacted your basketball career.

Forty percent of the players we asked said that they thought someone other than Jordan was the greatest ever before watching the documentary aired. In most cases, Lebron James was their answer.

But now, 80 percent of the players we talked to say that ‘Number 23’ is the greatest to ever play the game.

When it came to how Jordan has impacted the players of today, the answers varied.

You can see some of those answers by watching the video below.