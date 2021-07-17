Local high school swimmers break meet records at NCWV swim Championships

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Area high school swimmers had a great day in the pool at the North Central West Virginia swimming Championships on Saturday.

Over 400 swimmers among all ages competed, but the names we are used to hearing during high school swim meets were also featured at the Shinnston pool.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent broke the meet record in the girls 50 meter freestyle with a time of 26.84. She broke her own record that she set two summers ago.

BU’s Preston Bennett also broke a meet record in the 200 freestyle.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener had another great meet, winning multiple races including the boys 50 freestyle.

The full list of results will be posted when the meet concludes.