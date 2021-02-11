Local high schools still waiting for ECEF allocations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced in December that he and the state Board of Education were pledging $4 million to high schools across the state, which would go to extracurricular activities.

That money, dubbed the Extracurricular Equity Fund (ECEF), ranges from $6,000 to $92,000.

According to the press release from the West Virginia Board of Education in December, the reasoning behind the ECEF was due to many programs having experienced “increased costs to comply with the more stringent health and safety requirements. Beyond sports, ECEF will support programs such as band, choir and a variety of student organizations.”

Despite that money being announced nearly two months ago, high schools are still waiting to receive those funds. Meanwhile, those schools are still dealing with lost revenue from the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to one local Triple-A high school athletic director 12 Sports spoke with via email, the ECEF funding that school will receive likely will not offset all of the losses (both current and in the future), but, “(W)e are EXTREMELY appreciative….every little bit helps!”

12 Sports contacted the West Virginia Board of Education last week for an update on the ECEF. According to the WV Board of Education’s Director of Communications, those funds are currently available for county use, and “Each county has been provided guidance regarding fund details and how to apply to draw down those funds.”

However, based on the athletic directors we have spoken with, their schools have not yet received their ECEF funds.

Another local Triple-A school plans on using the ECEF funds it will receive to cover general operations costs and to update uniforms. But bigger costs, like equipment or updates to facilities, could be aided by these funds, as well.

Meanwhile, one local Single-A administrator told 12 Sports he hopes schools like his will be seeing these funds soon, saying he believes the process is in motion. He told us that once his school receives its allotted portion of the total ECEF funding, that it will look into various teams’ budgets and accounts, and will plan to use the money in place of fundraising events that haven’t been able to happen during the pandemic.

Sports teams in all seasons have largely missed out on those fundraising opportunities that take place multiple times throughout the year under normal circumstances.

Fall sports teams were able to play their seasons this year, though with fewer fans than normal, and under new guidelines. Winter sports teams will begin their seasons within the next month. Spring sports teams, which missed their 2020 season due to the pandemic, will return to action in April.

Other clubs and organizations have also been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

These ECEF funds can potentially go a long way in ensuring these programs survive.