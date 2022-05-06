MORGANTOWN W.Va – Under first-year head coach Matt Yurish, the Fairmont State baseball program has seen a major turnaround in just one season, going from a 14-26 record a year ago to a 26-17 mark entering the final weekend of the season.

The Fighting Falcons sit atop the Mount East Conference’s North Division with a two game lead over Frostburg State after completing a four game sweep of West Liberty this past weekend.

Helping spearhead the program’s resurgence have been a number of former North-Central West Virginia high school standouts. Grafton graduate Zachary Musgrove leads the Falcons in batting average, home runs and RBI and set the school record for home runs in a career last weekend. He says that a renewed attitude off the field has paid off in a major way on it.

“We play together as a team this year more. I think we’re bonded well together,” he said, “We play hard everyday. Everybody’s playing for each other.”

Bridgeport graduate Logan Smith leads the way on the hill with a 3.13 ERA, tops among the team’s starters, and is in the midst of a career season, his sixth in a Fairmont State uniform. He’s proud to be able to represent a program so close to home and bring a familiar sense of winning onto the field.

“It’s just a humbling experience to play for a school that’s just fifteen minutes from home,” he said, “Obviously, I played at Bridgeport so I know what success is about. I think this team has it this year. I think we have a chance to go a very long way and be very successful.”

The Fighting Falcons will close the regular season with a Sunday doubleheader against Frostburg State with the MEC North Division pennant on the line.