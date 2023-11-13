BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WBOY) – Led by a pair of north central West Virginia standouts, California University of Pennsylvania spoiled West Virginia Wesleyan’s men’s basketball home opener, 96-70.

Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas and University’s KJ McClurg each delivered a game-high 19 points for the Vulcans as they handed the Bobcats their second loss of the season.

Raphael Houssou was the only Wesleyan player in double figures, scoring a team-high 12 points.

Morgantown natives Seth and Jalen Goins also appeared off the bench for Cal in the win.