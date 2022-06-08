INSTITUTE, W.Va – 16 local athletes are set to take part in the North-South Classic football game on Saturday and as the week’s practices continue, the excitement and camaraderie between the newfound teammates is starting to grow. University High’s Daminn Cunningham will cap off his high school career on Saturday before heading to play his college ball at west liberty and says the unique opportunity to play alongside the very best the state has to offer has been a thrill so far.

“It’s been amazing just getting to be here playing with the best and playing against the best in the state and the friends I’ve made are going to last a long time,” he said “It’s really cool because originally I thought it was only aaa so I was like, ‘oh, I’m going to play against the guys that I know.’ but meeting these new guys is pretty awesome.”

Cunningham will look to help make it six straight wins for the North Bears alongside a number of local rivals including Morgantown high’s Jarrett Lawrence.