CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the results of the 18th WVDNR Archery in the Schools State Tournament on Thursday.

The top high school, middle school and elementary school teams were recognized at a ceremony, as well as the top 10 male and female archers in each division based on school level.

Top High School Teams

Shady Spring High School Winfield High School Hurricane High School

Top Middle School Teams

Ripley Middle School Peterstown Middle School Elkview Middle School

Top Elementary School Teams

Elk Elementary School Bridge-Clendenin Elementary School Maysville Elementary School

More than 750 students from nearly 70 schools around West Virginia competed in the tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with a total attendance of about 3,000.

“We set a goal this year to give the kids and coaches who work so hard all year the largest tournament we have ever put on and I think we did that,” said Chris Scraggs, who coordinates the Archery in the Schools program for the WVDNR. “As always, we want to thank everyone who participated in the program this year and extend a big congratulations to all our teams and students that placed in the state tournament.”

More than 1,400 students from 96 schools competed in qualifier rounds for the tournament. The top 10 qualifying teams from each division and the top 15 individual male and female competitors from each division were invited to participate in the tournament.

The top individual scorers from each division are as follows.

High School Male Individual Standings

1. Kadin Tinney — Petersburg High

2. Clay Tenney — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

3. Jaxon Adkins — Winfield High

4. Noah Stafford — Shady Spring High

5. Elijah Bryant — Buckhannon Upshur High

T-6. Payten Huffman — Petersburg High

T-6. Gabe Talbert — Ripley High

7. Jacob Dillon — James Monroe High

8. Clayton Mills — Wirt County High

9. Brady Swain — Ravenswood High

High School Female Individual Standings

1. Abilene Supers — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

2. Netis Woodall — Poca High

3. Marra Tharp — John Marshall High

4. Brea Ellison — Hurricane High

5. Emma Brandt — HEAT

6. Autumn Canada — Shady Spring High

7. Madisyn Gregory — James Monroe High

8. Danielle Shaw — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

9. Rebecca Stodola — Herbert Hoover High

10. Amariana Burrows — Winfield High School

Middle School Male Individual Standings

1. Hunter Lilly — Shady Spring Middle

2. Jeremy Mcdonald — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

3. Caleb Servetas — UCHAA Upshur County Homeschool

4. Austin White — Peterstown Middle

5. Reuben Messinger — Grace Christian

6. Jayden Goosman — Ripley Middle School

7. Maddox Hardin — Hurricane Middle

8. Owen Champlin — Ripley Middle School

9. Keegan McHenry — Buckhannon-Upshur Middle

10. Fischer Cline — Huff Consolidated

Middle School Female Individual Standings

1. Olivia Scott — Poca Middle

2. Josslyn Keffer — Ripley Middle

3. Jorja Stutts — Peterstown Middle

4. Jocelyn Lafferty — Shady Spring Middle

5. Rihya Bennett — Ripley Middle

6. Kimberlyn Wilson — Grace Christian

7. Danni Dunbar — Peterstown Middle

8. Issabella Speece — Wirt County Middle

9. Harley Williams — Ripley Middle

10. Cullen McVey — Shady Spring Middle

Elementary School Male Individual Standings

1. Asher Kerns — Martin Elementary

2. Evan Woody — Elk Elementary

3. Chase Wachob — French Creek Elementary

T-4. George Cross — West Teays Elementary

T-4. Lukas Jewell — Peterstown Elementary

5. Triton Brown — West Liberty Elementary

6. Brayden Mitchell — Elk Elementary

7. Noah Rumfelt — Maysville Elementary

8. Dylan Oldaker — Elk Elementary

9. Jack Cantrell — Elk Elementary

Elementary School Female Individual Standings

1. Sofia Godbey — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

2. Sarah Caynor — Tennerton Elementary

3. Kaliauna Meadows — Elk Elementary

4. Aubrianuh Eggleston — Elk Elementary

5. Allie Childress — Elk Elementary

6. Olivia Shultz — Martin Elementary

7. Willa Daniel — Peterstown Elementary

8. Peyton Wagoner — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary

9. Aubrey Kessel — Maysville Elementary

10. Kloe Blancet — Bridge/Clendenin Elementary