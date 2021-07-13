Local teams compete in Byrd summer shootout basketball tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Plently of local teams competed in the Robert C. Byrd summer shootout hosted at RCB and Washington Irving Middle School.

Fifteen games were played throughout the day starting at 11 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Teams included: RCB, Lincoln, Elkins, Lewis County, Fairmont Senior, Grafton, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Webster County.

Morgantown showed dominance in its win over Bridgeport in a classic Class-AAA battle. Rising sophomore Sharron Young and rising senior Alec Poland ran the floor early on in the match up.

Robert C. Byrd made its debut under new head coach Basil Lucas. The Flying Eagles team will feature many fresh faces this upcoming season.

Two rising seniors of Lincoln in Westin Heldreth and Sammy Bart looked to be a dangerous duo in the Cougars game against Grafton.