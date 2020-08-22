Local teams compete in Callaway Junior Tour High School Series event at Bel Meadow

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Eight different schools from our area competed at Bel Meadow Golf Club in Harrison County on Thursday as part of the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series.

A total of 20 schools, making up 27 teams, participated in the event.

Robert C. Byrd did the best, as a team, amongst teams of local interest — finishing in fifth place.

Individually, Grafton’s Chris Miller and University’s Jack Giobbia each finished in a tie for fifth place, shooting a 77 (+5) on the day.

“I felt pretty confident with it. This is a long course. It was slow, it was in the rain, it was a bit wet out there. So, I thought I played pretty well given the circumstances,” said Giobbia when asked about his round. “Number 7, a Par 3, I hit a really good iron to about nine feet and I made that putt. That gave me some confidence going in after I made a bogey on the previous hole.”

Hole No. 7 was Giobbia’s lone birdie of the day.

Robert C. Byrd’s Andrew Bowie (+8) and Tyler Stemple (+9) each finished inside the top 15, placing twelfth and thirteenth, respectively.

A complete look at results can be found by clicking here.

The Callaway Junior Tour High School Series continues on Monday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.