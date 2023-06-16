BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – North central West Virginia American Legion baseball teams went undefeated on the second day of the Timbuck Shields Memorial Baseball Tournament on Friday.

Opening the day, Clarksburg Post 13 defeated Marietta (OH) Post 64 by a final of 11-2 with Colt Sutton coming a double short of the cycle and going 3-4 at the plate.

The Bridgeport Post 68 Junior Legion team knocked off Unity Bulldogs Post 982 out of Pennsylvania with a 9-2 final score.

Buckhannon Post 7 took on Moundsville Post 3 at Frank Loria Memorial Field and got back in the win column with an 8-3 victory.

Bridgeport Post 68 Senior used a five-run second inning to hold off Charleston Post 65 at Bridgeport High School, winning 8-4.

Pool play continues Saturday morning at Bridgeport and Liberty High Schools with single elimination bracket play following on Sunday.