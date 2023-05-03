Blacksville, W.Va.— It is not everyday a single- A school produces an athlete who will play at the college level, but Clay-Battelle did that with Mackenzie Wilson today when she signed to play volleyball at Waynesburg.

Mackenzie toured the school right after her “Pap” passed away and they made sure to make her feel extra comfortable knowing she was going through a very difficult time. From that moment on, she knew that was where she needed to be. She will be attending on the Christian Life Scholarship which aligned perfectly with her values.