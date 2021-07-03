Local youth football camp to have NFL legend and WVU stars

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Coming up later this month, one of the top current running backs in the Big 12 Conference, and a future NFL Hall of Fame running back, among others, will be in Grafton for the “Team Toothman Touchdown Camp.”

The future NFL Hall of Famer is none other than former San Francisco 49ers running back, Frank Gore!

Gore, along with the likes of former Steeler wideout Ernie Mills, current Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher and Wheeling-native, CJ Goodwin, and WVU running back, Leddie Brown, will be at Grafton High School on July 10 to teach local players the fundamentals.

The camp was organized by Toothman Ford owner, JR Toothman. The idea behind this camp — giving back to the community.

“We just feel like, it all starts with the foundation of our kids, and to give them the opportunity to meet some of these players and NFL stars, and future Hall of Famer, Frank Gore,” said Toothman. “To get the chance to meet them, and get instruction from them, and have a good time for four hours we feel like is the least we can do for our community.”

We’ve mentioned Gore and a couple of the other camp counselors. Toothman for just announced Saturday that the Stills brothers, Dante and Darius, will be on site, as well.

Glenville State head coach, Mike Kellar, will be there, too.

It’s a wide array of skill and knowledge to pass on to young football players all while having fun.

“Both of them (Gore and Godwin) are very community-oriented. CJ obviously has a history in West Virginia being from the Wheeling area,” said Toothman. “Frank was just like ‘Yeah, if it’s for kids, I’m in.’ And then a couple local college coaches; Mike Kellar, and then Jed Drenning, who does sideline reporting for WVU is going to be joining us. We’re just really excited. It’s a great opportunity for kids to get out and have some fun.”

The camp day is approaching fast. It’s July 10 at Grafton High School. It’s now open to all kids, aged 6-16, all across the region.

Those interested better act fast, as more than half of the available spots have already been reserved.

Registration fees and donations will all go to WVU Medicine Children’s.