Lock-down defense sends Gilmer over Wheeling Central

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In Class Single-A, the Gilmer County Titans saw Wheeling Central Catholic in the first round of the State Tournament.

Wheeling Central’s performance in the paint put them on top in the first half as Gilmer County trailed by five at the halftime break.

But Gilmer County played arguably the best defense of the season with 44 forced turnovers, a new Class-A state record.

Gilmer led 52-44 after three quarters and never lost the lead after that.

Huge Performances by Trinity Bancroft with 36 points and Malaysia Morgan with 12 points gave the Titans the advantage they needed.

The Titans fought to the finish for a 75-63 win over the Knights.

Amy Chapman said her team’s lock-down defense is their M.O.