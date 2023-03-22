FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Two Fairmont Senior standouts in signed to continue their careers in college today.

With just one year of high school track under his belt, Trey Longwell is set to run at the Division I level for Marshall University next year.

“Track, there’s just something about setting PRs, there’s nothing like it. Football was really fun too, but I had my best opportunities in track,” he said.

Joining Longwell on the podium today was recently crowned state wrestling champion Kolbie Hamilton.

He found the right fit for himself not far from home at Glenville State and to put the icing on the cake, he’ll get to share a room with 2023 Division II national champion Gavin Quiocho.

“It’s great to hear that I can go be in a room with a national champ and continue to excel and be a good part of the team. It’s decently close to home and htye have a really good wrestling team and I feel like I’d be a great fit up there,” he said.

Longwell and Hamilton each mark another in a long line of Polar Bears continuing their athletic prowess at the college level.