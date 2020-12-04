Looking ahead to 2020-2021 NCAA D2 hoops season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Mountain East Conference basketball teams normally would have multiple games under their belt at this point in the season, but COVID-19 having forced the MEC to delay the start of the season to sometime in January means that’s not the case this year.

So teams like the Glenville State women, who are looking to defend their MEC crowns from a year ago; and like the Fairmont State men, who are looking to take the next step under head coach Tim Koenig, will have to wait longer than they hoped to get to work on this year’s campaign.

Other local teams enter key seasons as well.

After a season filled with close games and a couple of upset victories, the Glenville State men’s program welcomes almost an entirely new roster to the Waco Center.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Anderson’s Fairmont State Lady Falcons team will be without two key seniors from last year’s run, but has a trio of seniors who will lead the way this year, along with what’s expected to be a talented group of incoming freshmen.

And don’t forget about the Davis & Elkins women.

The Lady Senators, under a new regime with the arrival of Rachel Swartz, return nearly all players from a year ago, including D2 record holder Jamiyah Johnson.

The Mountain East Conference has not yet released schedules for this season, though there are expectations that those will be released soon.

Teams have been able to practice together recently, but certainly must be filled with anticipation for a season that otherwise already would’ve been weeks old.