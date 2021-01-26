Looking ahead to key Double-A hoops matchups

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the restructuring of the classifications of West Virginia high school basketball, it leaves just five local schools in Class Double-A.

In fact, only three of those schools — Braxton County, Ritchie County, and South Harrison — will play both boys and girls basketball in Class AA. Notre Dame and Trinity Christian School’s girls teams, meanwhile, will both play in Double-A, while each schools’ boys programs play up in AAA.

Because of that, it leaves us the fewest number of games to look at when projecting for this season, but there are still some that should pique your interest.

For starters, Trinity and Notre Dame will begin their seasons by squaring off against one another, renewing a rivalry that has went back and forth over the years.

Mike Baldy’s club then will then play against Morgantown High School, which is now in Class AAAA.

“We’re excited about the challenge, especially since they have Division-I, Kaitlyn Ammons,” said Baldy. “The Wassick girl is a really good player, and they’re just loaded with a lot of depth. They may be the best team in the state this year. So, that’s one that’s really been a jolt for us in getting ready.”

Staying on the girls side of Double-A, South Harrison will square off against Notre Dame, as they normally do. Those have proved to be entertaining matchups over the years.

Then on the boys side, the Hawks have a home and away series against Tygarts Valley in the middle of march. South Harrison faltered late in a meeting last year between the two schools, and will be looking to avenge that loss.

We will continue looking ahead to the basketball season with Triple-A on Thursday.