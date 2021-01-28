Looking ahead to key Quad-A hoops matchups

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Quad-A, you say? What’s that?

Don’t you know? There’s four classifications of high school basketball this season.

The Quad-A class is mostly made up of Triple-A schools in other sports — in our area the Quad-A schools are: Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Morgantown, Preston, and University high schools.

Bridgeport, which was Double-A last basketball season, is one of only a handful of teams to make a two-class jump up.

We’ll start with the Indians boys team, whose full schedules have not yet been released on the WVSSAC website. Despite that, we do see a key matchup for them at the end of the season, as on April 13 they host University in a matchup that could determine seeding in the sectional tournament.

Editor’s Note: Region and Section alignments for the four class system can be found here.

Sticking on the boys’ side, University and Morgantown will renew their rivalry early this season, with the first meeting scheduled for March 9 at UHS. It’ll be just the third game of the season for both clubs.

Dave Tallman’s group, which was upset on the road in the Regional round last season, will be able to exact their revenge against the Wheeling Park Patriots on March 12 at the same gym where their season came to an end exactly one year and two days prior.

“It’s not really about attraction or anything. It just, honestly, just a game that’s nearby,” said Tallman. “They’re Triple-A now, we played them last year. His son’s a really good player, so I know Jarrod wants to get as much competition for them.”

Spoke with @MohiganHoops head coach @Coach_Tallman earlier today. Among other things, we spoke about the changes with adding a fourth classification to #wvprepbb, and how much his team wants to win the first 4A boys state title in WV.@MohiganAthletic @carson_poff @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/wrjclBYytr — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) January 28, 2021

One other key matchup for the Mohigans, who will be led by Carson Poffenberger, is the season finale where they will travel to Clarksburg to take on Notre Dame.

On the girls’ side, University will also play its normal home and away series against its cross-town rival, Morgantown.

But the Hawks’ game to look forward to takes place on March 31, as UHS travels to the Armory to take on Fairmont Senior. Fans may remember the great battle between Marley Washenitz and Ashten Boggs from a year ago.

The Morgantown girls, which will be one of the top teams in the state this season, are likely looking forward to one of their final games of the regular season slate, a rematch of last year’s state tournament tilt against Woodrow Wilson.

Winter sports teams across the state are able to begin practice on February 15, with girls basketball games beginning March 3 and boys hoops games starting two days later.

The Buckhannon-Upshur boys return all but two players from a season ago, and will look to make some noise in the section. Although their schedule has not yet been released, we do the Bucs’ lone contests against Morgantown and University taking place in March.