Looking ahead to key Single-A hoops matchups

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We are a little over five weeks away from the start of the high school basketball regular season.

Teams around the state are still putting together their schedules, which had to be revised once again after Governor Jim Justice announced the start date of winter sports earlier this month.

But looking at the schedules that already have been posted to the WVSSAC website, we can already see key games to circle on the sports calendar for this season.

Over the course of this week, we’ll take a look at all four classifications — remember, there are four basketball classifications this year — starting with Single-A today.

People might not remember that the Tucker County girls basketball team went to the state tournament last year. They’ve got a big matchup on March 6 against Pocahontas County — another state tournament team from a year ago.

The Mountain Lions also have a home and away series against Gilmer County.

The lady Titans are not only looking forward to games against St. Marys and Tug Valley, but are also looking forward to that series against the Mountain Lions, which will mark the first time the two teams play one another multiple times during the regular season in some time, according to Gilmer County head coach, Amy Chapman.

Gilmer County girls basketball team at the state tournament in March 2020. (Photo by Abbie Backenstoe/WBOY)

“My players have been chomping at the bit since last March,” said Chapman. “Yeah, our program is excited to get Tucker County on the schedule. We do know how good their program is, and their experience at the state tournament, and their atmosphere at their place. So, we’re excited to have them as a contest a couple times this year.”

Looking on the boys side of Single-A, the 2019 champion Webster County Highlanders have another tough schedule this season — that’s exactly how head coach Michael Gray always schedules things.

One series we’re looking at, in particular, is their matchup against Greater Beckley Christian — the team that eliminated the Highlanders from the playoffs last year.

“It’s hard to match up with Grater Beckley (Christian), with their size. They really have a six-seven, six-five kid that starts. In Single-A, that’s just a big team. It’s hard to matchup, it’s hard to play inside-out with them,” said Gray. “In the regional game we played, we had a chance at times, we just couldn’t get over that hump. … These kids we’ve got coming back at Webster, they don’t quit, they didn’t quit last year.”

As we mentioned, not all schedules are out yet, as some teams are still working out dates with opposing schools. These are just some of the games we’re looking forward to this season.

We will continues looking ahead to the basketball season with Double-A on Tuesday.