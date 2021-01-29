Looking ahead to key Triple-A hoops matchups

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We are now just 17 days away from the start of winter sports practices in West Virginia. We finish up our basketball look ahead in Triple-A today.

However, this is a very different Triple-A than what we’ve been accustomed to over the years.

With the reclassifications, Triple-A will look like the old Double-A class on the hardwood, and there are even a few former Single-A teams playing up in this class, too.

Lets start there, The Notre Dame boys have elected to play up in AAA. The Irish are scheduled for a home-and-away series against Fairmont Senior, finish up the year at home against Morgantown, but the matchup that many from around the state will be interested in is scheduled to take place on March 19 in Clarksburg, as Notre Dame welcomes in the top player in the state, Poca’s Isaac McKneely.

“Jaidyn and Isaac are very good friends. Jaidyn and Isaac are teammates on the AAU team together. We’re very close with the McKneelys,” said Notre Dame head coach, Jarrod West. “Obviously, both of us will be very good. We wanted to get two good games with them. Hopefully we can continue that for the next two years while both of those kids are both in high school.”

Speaking of great players, April 7 will give us a matchup of two of the best players, locally, on the boys side, as Fairmont Senior travels up the Husky Highway to take on North Marion.

It’s the only scheduled meeting of the season between the two foes, which means it’s the only scheduled battle between the Polar Bears’ Jaelin Johnson, and the Huskies’ Praise Chukwudozie.

“It’s going to be a good matchup, that’s what I can say. I don’t want to say (Jaelin and I) play the same way, but we definitely have the same style. We like to play defense, and we always look for opportunities to get to the rim. It’s going to be a good matchup for sure,” said Chukwudozie. “It’s always a good matchup going against (Fairmont Senior), you know, they bring the best out of everybody they play against.”

North Marion will also be under new leadership this year, as Steven Harbert takes over the program.

Other key boys’ games to watch for are: Fairmont Senior season opener at Bridgeport (March 6); and Trinity Christian at Notre Dame (March 31).

Much like on the boys side, our area will be rich with individual talent and talented teams on the girls side, as well.

Robert C. Byrd will be improved, with the additions of Robert Shields as head coach and Victoria Sturm as a scoring threat. She will matchup against her old team on March 31 in Clarksburg.

The Cougars have another key day five days earlier, as they host North Marion — the team Rob Hawkins’ group would’ve played in the second round of the state tournament had COVID-19 not intervened.

“That’s the game that was scheduled but never happened. We waited and waited, and then finally it got to where they canceled the (state tournament). So, this will be our first chance getting to play them since that,” said North Marion girls basketball head coach, Mike Parrish. “That’s always a big game on our schedule. They’ve had a great program over the years, and we’ve had some great games with them.”

North Marion will face another team from last year’s state tournament, Bridgeport, in March, as well.

Down the Husky Highway, Fairmont Senior will be loaded with talent with WVU commit Marley Washenitz, and Grafton transfer Meredith Maier. The Polar Bears will face her old team on March 26.

“I think she’s going to look at it like, she’d going to want to paly hard and put it out there,” said Fairmont Senior girls basketball head coach, Corey Hines. “She has a goal. Her goal is that she wants to get to Charleston (to the state tournament). She wants to experience that.

“I know everybody, when you go back and play somebody, somewhere that you left, that you want to show them what they’re missing. But looking at her, and how she is, I think she’s going to take it like, this is one of the games I need to get through to get to my ultimate goal.”

Some teams have yet to release their schedules on the WVSSAC website.

Teams can begin conditioning with one another on February 8, with the first day of practice slated for Feb. 15. Girls teams can begin playing games on March 3, with the boys’ season starting two days later.