Lopez and Byrd lead RCB over Fairmont Senior

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd was trailing by two and down to its final out Saturday at Frank Loria Memorial Field.

The Flying Eagles were down, but they were not out.

Xavier Lopez delivered his second game-tying hit of the game, and Brody Byrd followed a few batters later with a bases-clearing, three-run single to right-center field.

Byrd gave his team a lead they wouldn’t relent, as Robert C. Byrd came back to defeat Fairmont Senior 10-7.

“I got a strike on me, and I got a pitch I like and I just drove it the other way,” said Byrd. “I was excited as all get out. I got to third and I was just cheering and everything.”

RCB trailed by two entering the top of the seventh inning. Evan Warne punched a single over the infield for an RBI single to draw the Eagles within one.

Lopez followed with an RBI base knock of his own to tie the game. Byrd, batting a few moments later with the bases loaded, cleared the bases on a blooper to right-center.

RCB scored all five of its runs in the seventh with two outs.

“We’re a good two-out hitting team. The majority of our runs come from hitting with two outs,” said Lopez. “When our opportunity came with two outs to tie the game, win the game, we came through.”

Lopez, Warne and Byrd each drove in three runs apiece for RCB.

Robert C. Byrd scored seven of its ten total runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Flying Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

Fairmont Senior added three runs in the bottom of the second, and then took 5-3 lead with a pair of runs in the fifth.

The Polar Bears tied the game at 5-5 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, both coming around to score off the bat of Lopez.