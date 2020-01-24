Lopsided second half leads Bridgeport to 62-35 win over Philip Barbour

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport girls basketball team picked up a 62-35 win over Big 10 conference foe Philip Barbour Thursday night.

The Colts matched the Indians stride-for-stride in the first half.

Elizabeth Deniker was a key piece for PBHS in the half both offensively and defensively.

Philip Barbour trailed 22-20 at the halftime break before Bridgeport was able to explode in the second half.

The Indians started the third quarter on an 18-2 run led by Paige Humble and Gabrielle Reep.

Bridgeport returned to .500 on the season with victory, currently sitting at 7-7.

The Indians will host Nicholas County at 3:00PM on Saturday.