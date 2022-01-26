Losses used as experience for University who has eyes set on bigger picture

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s not always easy to stay positive after losses and especially three-straight losses but the University girls basketball team takes something away from every loss- experience.

UHS has had a rough couple of weeks. To start, the whole team hasn’t been completely healthy since the beginning of the season. The the Hawks put on strong performances against three straight opponents but couldn’t finish on top.

But University isn’t hanging its head. In fact, the team is simply focusing on improving and the wins will come.



“I just think we’re getting better and the experience we’re getting. Hannah is a freshman and Lyla is a freshman getting that game experience, it’s just going to make us better when the sections come around and regionals. We’re just playing better defense now, we’re rebounding the ball and as long as we’re doing those two things, that’s key for us,” Nick Lusk, UHS girls basketball head coach said.

The Hawks are all on the same page with focusing on improvement.

As Lusk mentioned, with some players being out it gives others a chance to step up. Freshman guard Hannah Stemple has done just that. Stemple served as a leader on the court and put up double-figures in multiple games.

Despite the losses, Stemple sees major improvement overall from the beginning of the season.





“First we started off kind of slow and we didn’t really start playing as a team and now we have huge chemistry together, we get along, we pass the ball. Now as the season progressed we’ve played a lot better as a team and that’s really helped us getting tough wins. Even though it hurts with the tough losses but we know what we can improve on and we will as a team and get better and we will get those wins when it counts,” Stemple said.

The Hawks look to break their three game skid at the OVAC tournament.



