Lott, Maxey send EFHS girls to section title game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Madison Lott and Kiersten Maxey led the way for East Fairmont on Wednesday night in the Lady Bees 6-0 win over North Marion.

Lott was involved in each of the Bees first three goals of the match, assisting to Maxey in the eleventh minute, and then scoring twice in the final ten minutes of the first half.

East Fairmont led 3-0 at the break, and added to that score on a penalty kick goal by Maxey.

East Fairmont advances to the section title game, which will be played on Saturday. The Lady Bees’ opponent has not yet been finalized.

