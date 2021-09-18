Lott tallies early hat trick as East Fairmont blows out Keyser

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Saturday morning’s high school soccer game between East Fairmont and Keyser was only close because the contest is required to start with the score at 0-0.

East Fairmont scored quickly, getting on the board in just the third minute of the game, and then tallied goals in quick succession after that.

Madison Lott scored the first goal of the day, and then scored two more in the first half, to tally a hat trick before halftime.

Multiple other Lady Bees players got in on the scoring act, including Kierstyn Maxey and Carlie Ice, among others.

East Fairmont won easily, 11-0, over the Golden Tornado.