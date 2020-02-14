Lowe announces intent to transfer

A West Virginia backup quarterback and baseball player plans to transfer after two years at WVU.

Trey Lowe announced his decision to transfer Thursday on social media:

Thank you WVU! pic.twitter.com/7JLMAPdMcU — Woodrow Lowe III (Trey) (@treylowe10) February 13, 2020

A two-sport athlete, Lowe most notably appeared in West Virginia’s 2018 Camping World Bowl loss to Syracuse. He also logged nine rushing yards on one carry last season against Oklahoma.

WVU will return two quarterbacks with starting experience for the 2020 season. Both redshirt senior Austin Kendall and redshirt junior Jarret Doege started behind center for WVU last fall.