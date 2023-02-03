CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The February national letter of intent period continues around the country for high school athletes after opening up on the first day of the month back on Wednesday.

While where they will be playing for the next four years is obviously the most important decision to be made, for some standouts, what sport to keep playing is just as pressing an issue.

That was certainly a concern for Robert C. Byrd’s multi-sport star Olivia Lowther who elected to continue playing soccer at the next level, joining the program at Fairmont State.

With a history of success in soccer and basketball for the Flying Eagles, Lowther decided to keep her game on the pitch in college and continue with the sport she has loved the longest.

“I got injured my junior year, so it reminded me how much I actually love playing the sport. It just keeps me driven to want to keep doing it and keep getting better at it,” she said.

Lowther will not be the only member of her family competing for the Fighting Falcons next year as she joins her older brother Grant, another former Flying Eagle, who is a member of the Fairmont State baseball program.