FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – As the winter draws closer, more and more athletes make their college decisions official, and another did today.

Fairmont Senior cheerleader Rylee Lowther found a familiar fit with Glenville State acrobatics and tumbling and now, she can officially call herself a Pioneer.

“The atmoshphere that the team made me feel, it just felt different but like I was at home. It kind of made me feel like it do here,” she said.

Lowther says her time at Fairmont Senior has provided an understanding of accountability that will be crucial at the college level.