Lucas puts up 19 in win over Cougars, Byrd wins 16th consecutive game

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars looked to pull an upset over No. 6 ranked Robert C. Byrd.

Cougs came off the tip hot on a quick 6-2 run. Byrd kept it close but Lincoln led by one point after the first quarter.

The second quarter kicked off with a signature Khori Miles slam dunk and Byrd led by four at the halftime break.

In the second half, Zach Snyder scored three of his 17 to lead the Cougars tonight.

But then came Bryson Lucas, got the steal and took it down the court himself and up for the slam . And the dunks didn’t stop there Blake Meighen set him up for another. Byrd Led by four into the final quarter.

In the fourth the Eagles pulled away for the win 46-36, the final score.

“We just took our time ran our plays did what we had to do to win. we had a lot of back door cuts, a lot of good jump shots in the second half, we didn’t make any shots, that many jump shots in the first half but we switched it around at half time,” Bryson Lucas said.

Lucas led the Eagles with 19 points and nine rebounds. Byrd now on a 16-game winning streak.