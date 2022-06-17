MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The University High School volleyball team will see some changes this year as veteran coach Don Godfrey takes a year away from coaching and assistant coach Nick Lusk takes over at the top of the bench this season. Previously the head coach at Morgantown, Lusk is excited to be back in the competitive atmosphere that thrives around high school volleyball in North-Central West Virginia.

“I enjoy it and volleyball’s very competitive anyway. It’s a fun sport to coach. It’s a fun sport to watch and you’re right it always is competitive,” he said, “We have Wheeling Park and Bridgeport that are in our section-region so it is always competitive. I do look forward to it.”

The Hawks finished with a record of 11-9 last season but finished 0-7 against local rivals Morgantown and Bridgeport, both of whom advanced to the Class AAA volleyball state tournament a year ago. Seven seniors depart from the roster and Lusk will step in looking to utilize his head coaching experience across town to turn the Hawks into a statewide contender in 2022.