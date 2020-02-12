Mackenzie Hendricks inks with GSC women’s soccer

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County senior midfielder Mackenzie Hendricks signed, Tuesday, to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level with the Glenville State women’s soccer team.

The Lady Pioneers soccer program is still in its infancy – just completing its third season this fall.

Hendricks says she’s eager to join such a young program, especially when they’ll need her talents from the start of her career.

“Exciting for sure. It’s my favorite position, but a lot of pressure going into a new team being expected to score those goals and finish those plays,” Hendricks says.

She says she’ll likely play up top as a striker early on in her college career.

Hendricks was one of six Lewis County athletes to sign on Tuesday. All of those signing stories can be found on our website.