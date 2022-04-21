CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball roster currently has zero players from the State of West Virginia- that changes with the incoming recruiting class.

Earlier this year, Fairmont Senior first team All-State selection, Meredith Maier, signed with the Thundering Herd.

Yesterday a familiar face decided to join her.

Peyton Ilderton out of Logan High School, the AAA state champions, announced her commitment to Marshall.

There must be a little tension between these players because of the way they’ve competed against each other for years at the state tournament, right? Not at all.

Maier and Ilderton were teammates on their AAU program, WV Thunder, and they look forward to being teammates yet again, this time at the Division I level.



“I’m super excited to play with Meredith. We actually talk like every day and she’s an awesome teammate and an even better person so I’m really excited to build that relationship even more with her at Marshall and get to play together again,” Ilderton said. “That’s something I’m definitely looking forward to, not being on the opposing team and finally being on one again.”

Maier said she was “ecstatic” when she found out the Thundering Herd had interest in her buddy.



“When I met Peyton I instantly loved her as a friend. She’s a great person. Then playing against her in high school, there is obviously some rivalry because we are both good players and we want to make each other better,” Maier said. “But when I found out Marshall was looking at her I was ecstatic. I was like ‘You have to come! There’s No other option. I’m glad you’re getting other offers but Marshall is the only option, come with me right now!'”

A big reason for both players to join Marshall’s basketbal program is representing their home state of West Virginia.

There are three players in their recruiting class from the mountain state and that makes three state natives on the Marshall women’s basketball roster in total.

Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski joins Ilderton and Maier as WV natives that are headed to play for Marshall.

Representing the state while competing at the highest level is important to both Maier and Ilderton who will soon call Huntington home.



“I’m honestly really appreciative of it just because I think we get a chance to represent our state and to kind of put a name back on Marshall. It’s kind of in our hands, there aren’t a lot of girls from West Virginia on the team and us being really close to Marshall, we can put a bigger name on Marshall and bring it back up and build the program up,” Maier said.

Ilderton likes the idea of being one of the only players from the state on the roster and looks to show what the local talent has to offer on a Division I stage.



“I think it’s awesome. We kind of get to go out there and prove our talent and we get to showcase that and show that girls from West Virginia can also play basketball and we’re also at that level. I think that’s really going to be something awesome that we get to do,” Ilderton said.

