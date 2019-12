GRAFTON, W.Va. – One of the Bearcats’ best players, Bria Jacobs, wasn’t in uniform for Grafton for Thursday night’s game against Philip Barbour.

But in Jacobs’ absence, Meredith Maier filled in nicely.

The do-it-all sophomore tallied a game-high 15 points in Grafton’s second win of the season over the Colts, winning Thursday by a score of 67-43.

Grafton was not only aided by the scoring and passing from Maier, but the Bearcats dominated the boards early on.