FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior repeats as the AAA Region II, Section 1 champion with a win over Philip Barbour 69-31.

Fairmont Senior picked up a big lead early on and kept it throughout the game to down the Colts.

Marley Washenitz (31 points, 10 steals) and Meredith Maier (15 points, 20 rebounds) both posted double-doubles in the win along with Emily Starn’s 11 points.

Mattie Marsh led PB with 12 points.