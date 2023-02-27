MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is hosting a panel on Tuesday, Feb. 28 that will focus on the stigmas attached to being a black quarterback, with Major Harris and Spencer Paysinger both scheduled to speak.

The panel is open to the public and is the final Black History Month program by the WVU Center for Black Culture and Research.

The panel will be held in the Mountainlair Rhododendron Room at 7 p.m.

Major Harris at the dedication of Major Harris Way in Pittsburgh, July 2022 (G&BN image)

“At this event, they will share some of their experiences, and discuss some of the past negative perceptions and beliefs that Black men did not have the IQ, or the ability to lead a team of players at the highest level of professional football,” the description of the event reads.

Major Harris was a quarterback at WVU from 1987 to 1989 and is well-known for pulling off one of the most exciting plays in WVU football history. He was later drafted by the Oakland Raiders and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009. Spencer Paysinger has also recently been portrayed in the Netflix series “All American.”