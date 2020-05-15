Making History: Hope Rogers to become first female pole vaulter in D&E history

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont’s Hope Rogers will make history next year at Davis & Elkins.

Rogers, a two-time competitor at the WV State Track Meet in pole vault, signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday to join the Senators’ track & field program as the first female pole vaulter in school history.

“So they don’t have any pole vaulters. I will be their first pole vaulter, and I will be making their records – I will be setting the records, at least. Not saying no one will beat my records, that will definitely happen, but I will be setting the records and I will be the first girl pole vaulter there. As soon as he told me that I was like, this is what I want. Like, that’s kind of crazy,” said Rogers.

Rogers, not only a stand out in track & field for the Bees, but was a four-year player on the girls soccer team for East Fairmont.

She said she loves the feeling of going through the air on a good vault, but admitted she’s felt what it’s like to be thrown the wrong way, or to miss the mat on the way down.

Rogers got started pole vaulting her freshman year after seeing a teammate do it at practice. That’s when she fell in love with it.

She’ll be studying sports management at D&E, with the hopes of one day getting into recruiting, professionally.