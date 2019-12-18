Making it official: Zach Frazier joins WVU Football on National Signing Day

FAIRMOTN, W.Va. – He’s officially part of “The Climb.”

Zach Frazier joins a recent list of recent former Fairmont Senior football players to join the West Virginia University football team.

Frazier made his June announcement official on Wednesday by signing his Letter of Intent to join Neal Brown and company.

The Fairmont State product talked about signing, and following in the footsteps of the Stills brothers.

“It feels great. I’m really excited It’s been a dream of mine. Yeah, they’ve been able to do great things and I hope to do some of the same things. Yeah I’ve talked to them and they’ve helped me out a lot,” Frazier said.

When asked what their biggest piece of advice for him was he said, “Just to go with your gut.”

Frazier is a three-star-rated player, and the No. 2 ranked player from the Mountain State in this year’s recruiting class.

Making it official! Fairmont Senior’s Zach Frazier puts pen to paper to officially join @NealBrown_WVU and @WVUfootball pic.twitter.com/5pQxI0qiIf — Ryan Decker WBOY 12 News (@RDeckerWboy) December 18, 2019

He joins the state’s overall top recruit, Sean Martin, as in-state players joining WVU.

“They reached out to me once they got the job. And we’ve just been forming a relationship since then. And I have the best relationship with those coaches. Yeah, it’s awesome to see what he’s building up there and I just can’t wait. I have nothing but good things to say for them,” Frazier said on Brown and the WVU coaching staff.

Frazier is slated to play center for WVU.