Mallorie Maul inks with Alderson Broaddus A&T

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – As the at-home collegiate signings have been popular in the mountain state we see another high school athlete sign with their new home.

This is the case for South Harrison High’s Mallorie Maul as she signs with the Alderson Broaddus Acrobatics and Tumbling program.

Maul’s multiple years of cheerleading experience led her to be recruited by AB. She not only felt a connection with the coaching staff but also made friends with the other recruits.

“The campus was really nice. It was beautiful and I liked that the classes and the dorms were so close together. And I like the team. I met some of the girls and they are incredible. They were really supportive,” Maul said.

She also likes the fact that she isn’t far from home and can still support her friends at South Harrison football and basketball games. Maul is also excited about cheering on her fellow Hawk Landon McFadden on the AB Sprint Football team.