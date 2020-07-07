Marion County Health Department recommends middle school, high school practices stop

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department has sent a recommendation to all middle and high schools in the county recommending that all practices and athletics gatherings be stopped in the county for at least one week, this according to the Lloyd White, the Director of the Marion County Health Department.

This recommendation comes after the county has seen an increase of 31 COVID-19 cases since July 1.

“We’re confirming cases of students being sick that went to the schools’ graduation, and potentially exposed folks there. We’re also confirming cases where students went to ‘graduation parties’, and other parties,” White said. “Clearly we have the risk of transmission.

“How many of those students participate in athletics? So when we see an increased number of cases in the community, as a matter of recommendation, we say it’s not a good idea to have any participation where the increased risk of transmission.”

White acknowledged that this is a recommendation and is not mandatory – giving the option for teams and schools to continue to hold practices and competitions throughout the coming week -, though the stoppage of play is highly recommended based on the numbers being reported and the science behind it.

“It was only a recommendation based on the science of epidemiology and how that works,” White said.

White says that athletic competitions and gatherings could resume once the county sees a leveling off in cases.

As of Tuesday morning’s DHHR COVID-19 report, Marion County has experienced a total 86 positive COVID-19 results since the DHHR began reporting cases in March.

High school teams throughout most of the state had been participating in Phase 3 workouts since Monday. But that appears to have stopped in Marion County for the moment.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to update this story.

